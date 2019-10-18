Fright Light Laser Show

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601

It’s a howling good time in the Virginia Living Museum's Abbitt Planetarium with this frightfully awesome mix of terror-ific tunes! Wild and weird laser images accompany songs from Black Sabbath, Garbage, The Who and so many more! Come enjoy this laser spook-tacular! 8:30 p.m. Oct. 18 and 19. $6.

Please note that a selected group of the songs listed on the website will be played at any given show. Your show’s playlist will be determined by your laserist. For more information, contact us at (757) 595-1900.

757-595-1900
