Fright Fest presented by Snickers® at Six Flags America

Six Flags America Fright Fest, presented by Snickers®, is the region’s most harrowing, bone-chilling and tormenting event of the year! Starting September 21 and ending on November 3, on weekends and select weekdays, enjoy our Thrills by Day on our 10 exhilarating coasters with our friendly Halloween characters and descend into our dreadful Frights by Night! Beware…Our Frights by Night are not for the cowardly! Children under 13 are not recommended to stay in the park after 6 p.m. Our macabre legion of ghouls, zombies, killer clowns, and ghosts will leave their chambers and fill the park with innumerable fear! We will also have our ghastly haunted houses so you can discover the madness that sprawls every crevasse of the park. Succumb to your fears at Six Flags America!