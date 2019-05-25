Everyone is Welcome for FRIENDS, Food, and Fun! Free music concert provided from 1-5 pm. Come out and help us kick-off the Summer Season on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Thank you to Buffalo Mountain Brewery for hosting us at their beautiful location in Floyd, VA.
FRIENDS Summer Concert Kick-off Event at Buffalo Mountain Brewery
Buffalo Mountain Brewery 332 Webbs Mill Rd, Virginia 24091
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
