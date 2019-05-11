Everyone is Welcome for FRIENDS, Food, and Fun! Free music concert with 2 bands providing music from 1-5 pm. Come out and help us kick-off the Summer Season on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Thank you to Beale's Brewery for hosting us at their beautiful location in Bedford, VA. And to Bedford Tourism, Outdoor Trails, and Blue Ridge Overland Gear for helping to sponsor this event.
FRIENDS Summer Concert Kick-off Event at Beale's Brewery
Beale's Brewery & BBQ 510 Grove St., Virginia
Beale's Brewery & BBQ 510 Grove St., Virginia View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
