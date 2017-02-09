Friends of Vienna Public Art Present -- A Mayor Jane Seeman Memorial Fundraiser Concert: Become a Mover and a Shaker

We will have three featured bands – Fat Chance, NRJ & Mudlark

Door Prizes – Silent Auction – Local Restaurants – Cash Bar

Tickets are $100-150 and are likely to sell out quickly. Purchase your tickets at jamminjava.com

Proceeds from this event will be used to support the installation of the “Taking Flight” bronze sculpture planned for the Vienna Town Green. This will be the Vienna Public Art Commission’s inaugural project. If you are unable to join us for the concert, please consider donating to The Mayor Jane Seeman Memorial Fundraiser. For more information, visit http://www.viennava.gov/donations. Contact info@ViennaPublicArt.org for other questions/inquiries.