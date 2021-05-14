Friday Sunsets with Slice Versa Food Truck

to

Bryant's Cider 3224 E. Branch Loop, Virginia 22967

Starting May 14 we're celebrating Fridays with Slice Versa, Central Virginia's newest pizza food truck! Slice Versa focuses on community, and the best quality local ingredients the area has to offer. Come try a delicious slice and cider while you enjoy the gorgeous farm sunset.

Info

Bryant's Cider 3224 E. Branch Loop, Virginia 22967
Food & Drink Event, Leisure & Recreation, outdoors
8034477017
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Friday Sunsets with Slice Versa Food Truck - 2021-05-14 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Friday Sunsets with Slice Versa Food Truck - 2021-05-14 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Friday Sunsets with Slice Versa Food Truck - 2021-05-14 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Friday Sunsets with Slice Versa Food Truck - 2021-05-14 16:00:00 ical
new sub price renewal

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular