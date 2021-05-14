Starting May 14 we're celebrating Fridays with Slice Versa, Central Virginia's newest pizza food truck! Slice Versa focuses on community, and the best quality local ingredients the area has to offer. Come try a delicious slice and cider while you enjoy the gorgeous farm sunset.
Friday Sunsets with Slice Versa Food Truck
to
Bryant's Cider 3224 E. Branch Loop, Virginia 22967
Bryant's Cider 3224 E. Branch Loop, Virginia 22967
Food & Drink Event, Leisure & Recreation, outdoors
May 13, 2021Jul 4, 2021
Most Popular
Never Forget
Part of Williamsburg’s Civil War battlefield protected for posterity. Read more
A Love For Love
Bestselling author and filmmaker Adriana Trigiani talks to Virginia Living about her first picture book for children, set in the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia. Read more
From Scratch and Farm Fresh
A new restaurant in Marion is offering affordable farm-to-table fare. Read more