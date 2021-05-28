Friday Night Happy Hour and Comedy Night

Workhouse Arts Center 9518 Workhouse Rd, Lorton, Virginia 22079

The Workhouse Arts Center is pleased to announce a Friday Night Happy Hour and Comedy Nights. Comedian Rahmein Mostafavi has hand-picked top-notch stand-up comedians. The comedians have outstanding credits from comedy clubs throughout the DMV and the greater region. This limited engagement event will be one of the first opportunities for audiences to experience the joy of performing arts in person in a safe outdoor environment in a large covered area on the Rizer Pavilion at the Workhouse campus.

Comedy, Food & Drink Event
