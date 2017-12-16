"Friday Adventures" Book Signing With PV Jackson

to Google Calendar - "Friday Adventures" Book Signing With PV Jackson - 2017-12-16 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Friday Adventures" Book Signing With PV Jackson - 2017-12-16 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Friday Adventures" Book Signing With PV Jackson - 2017-12-16 14:00:00 iCalendar - "Friday Adventures" Book Signing With PV Jackson - 2017-12-16 14:00:00

Barnes and Noble Chesterfield Town Center-Richmond 11500 Midlothian Tnpk , Richmond, Virginia 23235

PV Jackson, author of "Friday Adventures", will be selling and signing copies of his book at Barnes and Noble at Chesterfield Towne Center (11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23235) on 12/16 from 2 - 4 pm. This event is free and open to the public.

Author PV Jackson writes the mysterious tale of two sisters on an unforgettable journey through Richmond. When Kate and Grace receive a cryptic letter and an old laptop with a video message from Dad, they are swept into a scavenger hunt that takes them along the very same paths they traced through historic Richmond with their family when they were young. Little do Kate and Grace realize that this is an adventure that will give them closure, draw them together, and help them to grow up.

Info
Barnes and Noble Chesterfield Town Center-Richmond 11500 Midlothian Tnpk , Richmond, Virginia 23235 View Map
Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
8046443090
to Google Calendar - "Friday Adventures" Book Signing With PV Jackson - 2017-12-16 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Friday Adventures" Book Signing With PV Jackson - 2017-12-16 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Friday Adventures" Book Signing With PV Jackson - 2017-12-16 14:00:00 iCalendar - "Friday Adventures" Book Signing With PV Jackson - 2017-12-16 14:00:00
Fall Escapes Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular