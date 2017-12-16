"Friday Adventures" Book Signing With PV Jackson

PV Jackson, author of "Friday Adventures", will be selling and signing copies of his book at Barnes and Noble at Chesterfield Towne Center (11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23235) on 12/16 from 2 - 4 pm. This event is free and open to the public.

Author PV Jackson writes the mysterious tale of two sisters on an unforgettable journey through Richmond. When Kate and Grace receive a cryptic letter and an old laptop with a video message from Dad, they are swept into a scavenger hunt that takes them along the very same paths they traced through historic Richmond with their family when they were young. Little do Kate and Grace realize that this is an adventure that will give them closure, draw them together, and help them to grow up.