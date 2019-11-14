“Fresh from the Studios” The Greater Lanexa Studio Tour:

Suffolk Center For Cultural Arts 110 Finney Avenue , Suffolk, Virginia 23434

The Greater Lanexa Studio Tour is a group of 20 juried artists from the Lanexa, Va. area. Once a year they open their studios to the public for a weekend tour . This marks the first time they will be exhibiting their work at the SCCA galleries. The group will showcase work in a variety of mediums including paintings, woodwork, sculpture, glass and jewelry.

