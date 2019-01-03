Fresh Paint: Murals Inspired by the Story of Virginia

to Google Calendar - Fresh Paint: Murals Inspired by the Story of Virginia - 2019-01-03 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fresh Paint: Murals Inspired by the Story of Virginia - 2019-01-03 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fresh Paint: Murals Inspired by the Story of Virginia - 2019-01-03 10:00:00 iCalendar - Fresh Paint: Murals Inspired by the Story of Virginia - 2019-01-03 10:00:00

Virginia Museum of History & Culture 428 North Boulevard , City of Richmond, Virginia 23220

With over 100 murals, Richmond’s vibrant street art scene is a visual reminder of the city’s history, modernity, and diversity of cultures. This unprecedented exhibition explores the power of murals to encourage reflection on Virginia’s past by inviting artists to produce works inspired by one or more historical items from the museum’s collection, and in so doing examine our present and inspire us to think about ways we can shape the future.

Info
Virginia Museum of History & Culture 428 North Boulevard , City of Richmond, Virginia 23220 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, History, This & That
8043401800
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Fresh Paint: Murals Inspired by the Story of Virginia - 2019-01-03 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Fresh Paint: Murals Inspired by the Story of Virginia - 2019-01-03 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Fresh Paint: Murals Inspired by the Story of Virginia - 2019-01-03 10:00:00 iCalendar - Fresh Paint: Murals Inspired by the Story of Virginia - 2019-01-03 10:00:00
Venture On

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular