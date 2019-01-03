With over 100 murals, Richmond’s vibrant street art scene is a visual reminder of the city’s history, modernity, and diversity of cultures. This unprecedented exhibition explores the power of murals to encourage reflection on Virginia’s past by inviting artists to produce works inspired by one or more historical items from the museum’s collection, and in so doing examine our present and inspire us to think about ways we can shape the future.
Fresh Paint: Murals Inspired by the Story of Virginia
Virginia Museum of History & Culture 428 North Boulevard , City of Richmond, Virginia 23220
Virginia Museum of History & Culture 428 North Boulevard , City of Richmond, Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions, History, This & That
Jan 10, 2019
