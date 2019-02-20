Fresh, local produce stand on campus at Liberty University

Fresh local produce is regularly available for purchase at Liberty University. Originally launched by dining services partner Sodexo in 2017, the Montview Produce Stand serves Liberty University students and faculty.

Open once a month on Wednesdays and open to the public, the stand features fresh local vegetables, fruits, jams, and breads.

“Easy-to-access healthy foods is a must for any campus,” said Ryan Wheeler, marketing manager for Liberty University Dining Services by Sodexo. “For this reason, we began and continue to offer this initiative.”

The produce stand sells produce grown locally in Virginia. Sodexo has partnered with Cavalier Produce, a local distributor who works with farmers in a 50-mile radius to ensure top-quality items.

At every produce stand event, campus chefs prepare hot meals using the vegetables being sold that day. The dishes prepared inspire students and staff to recreate the dish or make something unique.

Campus dietitian Rachel Sanders and her student health interns are also present at each event to promote the benefits of local food and eating healthy on a regular basis.

Local dairy company Homestead Creamery is on hand at each event to serve fresh ice cream to the students. They also sell fresh, approved milk and occasionally bring calves for student interaction and to teach about dairy production and cows.

Each produce stand event is unique with music and seasonal offerings. During the holidays, the stand served hot cider and a cranberry orange salad.

"I love being able to have access to fresh and healthy food options,” said Ashleigh Collins who is in her junior year at Liberty. “It provides students the opportunity to purchase healthy foods, especially for those who don't have a way to get food off-campus."

The stand accepts the campus’ declining balances, Flames Cash and Dining Dollars, cash, credit, and debit.

This semester, the produce stand will be open January 30. February 20, March 20 and April 20.

For more information, contact Ryan Wheeler, unit marketing coordinator, On-site Service Solutions at 434-592-7260 or ryan.wheeler@sodexo.com.