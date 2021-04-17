French Market - Yorktown Market Days

Celebrate the spirit of the Saturday market in Port-Vendres, Yorktown's sister city since 1990, during the annual Sister Cities Yorktown French Market.

Enjoy French music, wine, and featured traditional market products such as fresh-baked bread and pastries, chocolates, macarons, crepes, and authentic beignets (just to name a few!).

Come see why we are the GOLD winner of Best Farmers Market in all of Hampton Roads for the second year in a row, by the readers of Coastal Virginia Magazine.

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, all 2021 events are subject to change including times, dates, and locations.