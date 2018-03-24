Free Youth Basketball Clinic with former NBA Star Gheorghe Muresan

Join former NBA star Gheorghe Muresan and his GBA coaches for a free basketball clinic in Ashburn! The clinic is for boys and girls ages 6-12. The event is free, but you must register on our website.

Giant Basketball Academy is devoted to teaching the proper fundamentals of the game of basketball. GBA runs Camps, Clinics, and Leagues for boys and girls ages 6-14 in Loudoun County and Falls Church.

At 7’7”, Gheorghe Muresan played in the NBA for seven seasons earning the Most Improved Player Award in 1995-1996. Drafted in 1993 by the Washington Wizards (Bullets), Gheorghe learned to use his 7’10” arm span to dominate around the basket. A native of Romania, Gheorghe led the NBA in field goal percentage during the 1996-1997 season. Before being drafted by the Bullets, Gheorghe averaged 18.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocked shots while playing professionally in France.