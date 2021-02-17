Free Kids Art Competition by VK Pediatric Dentistry

February is National Children's Dental Health Month and VK Pediatric Dentistry in Arlington, VA is giving kids a reason to smile. We are hosting our second annual art competition and your children are invited to participate!

What it is:

Local art competition open to all children in Northern Virginia and DC. During the month of February, we will be accepting submissions for the art contest and the 3 winners will be selected on March 1st, 2021.

Prizes:

1st Place: $250 Lego Gift Card & $500 Donation to the Winner's School.

2nd Place: Amazon Fire Tablet + $50 Amazon Gift Card

3rd Place: Quip Electric Toothbrush Bundle

How to enter:

Complete the art submission form on our website (www.smilewithvk.com/art) and email your child's entry to art@smilewithvk.com by February 28th, 2021. The winners will be selected on March 1st by Dr. Peter and the team.

You do not need to be a current patient of VK Pediatric Dentistry to participate. Simply complete the art form and email it to us!