Free Kids Art Competition by VK Pediatric Dentistry

VK Pediatric Dentistry 5001 Lee Hwy, Virginia 22207

February is National Children's Dental Health Month and VK Pediatric Dentistry in Arlington, VA is giving kids a reason to smile. We are hosting our second annual art competition and your children are invited to participate!

What it is:

Local art competition open to all children in Northern Virginia and DC. During the month of February, we will be accepting submissions for the art contest and the 3 winners will be selected on March 1st, 2021.

Prizes:

1st Place: $250 Lego Gift Card & $500 Donation to the Winner's School.

2nd Place: Amazon Fire Tablet + $50 Amazon Gift Card

3rd Place: Quip Electric Toothbrush Bundle

How to enter:

Complete the art submission form on our website (www.smilewithvk.com/art) and email your child's entry to art@smilewithvk.com by February 28th, 2021. The winners will be selected on March 1st by Dr. Peter and the team.

You do not need to be a current patient of VK Pediatric Dentistry to participate. Simply complete the art form and email it to us!

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
to
