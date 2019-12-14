Middleburg Academy is hosting a free fencing clinic for rising 9th graders, in collaboration with Fencing Sports Academy of Fairfax. The clinic, on Middleburg Academy's campus on Saturday, December 14th from 10am to 12pm, is geared towards complete beginners (although we can accommodate students with fencing experience) and will focus on the epée weapon. A pizza lunch will be provided at the conclusion of the clinic.

Our varsity fencing team members and coaches will be present to help with demonstrations, coaching, and sharing information about our fencing program--Middleburg Academy is one of the only schools in the northern Virginia region to field a competitive fencing team. Better yet, we have a no-cut policy, enabling all students the chance to learn a new sport!

Spaces are limited, so please sign up as soon as possible! Visit http://www.middleburgacademy.org/fence to complete and submit the registration form.