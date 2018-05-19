Join us for Water Safety Day and an open Family Swim! We will offer a Passport to Safety activity for all the little Goldfish and a take-home prize once the passport is completed! Also look out for a safety presentation in our lobby, featuring a special guest. Our Family Swim is FREE and open to the public. We do have a maximum capacity on our pool deck, so reservations are recommended and will open on 5/13/18. Call (804) 441-7882 for details and reservations.
FREE Family Swim and Water Safety Day at Goldfish Swim School Richmond
Goldfish Swim School 9782 Gayton Road, Virginia 23238
Goldfish Swim School 9782 Gayton Road, Virginia 23238 View Map
Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
Most Popular
Midnight at the Oasis
Travel tips for a honeymoon in Marrakech. more
Talkin' Jazz
The only comprehensive collection of Virginia jazz on the web. more
Perfect Harmony
Eden Center in Falls Church serves authentic Vietnamese cuisine. more