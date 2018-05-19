FREE Family Swim and Water Safety Day at Goldfish Swim School Richmond

Goldfish Swim School 9782 Gayton Road, Virginia 23238

Join us for Water Safety Day and an open Family Swim! We will offer a Passport to Safety activity for all the little Goldfish and a take-home prize once the passport is completed! Also look out for a safety presentation in our lobby, featuring a special guest. Our Family Swim is FREE and open to the public. We do have a maximum capacity on our pool deck, so reservations are recommended and will open on 5/13/18. Call (804) 441-7882 for details and reservations.

Goldfish Swim School 9782 Gayton Road, Virginia 23238
Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
