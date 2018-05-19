FREE Family Swim and Water Safety Day at Goldfish Swim School Richmond

Join us for Water Safety Day and an open Family Swim! We will offer a Passport to Safety activity for all the little Goldfish and a take-home prize once the passport is completed! Also look out for a safety presentation in our lobby, featuring a special guest. Our Family Swim is FREE and open to the public. We do have a maximum capacity on our pool deck, so reservations are recommended and will open on 5/13/18. Call (804) 441-7882 for details and reservations.