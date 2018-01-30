All are welcome at a FREE Ribbon Cutting and Family Swim Event on January 30, 2018 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Take a tour of the facility, snap a photo with Bubbles and enjoy a free family swim!
FREE Family Swim and Ribbon Cutting at Goldfish Swim School
Goldfish Swim School 9782 Gayton Road, Virginia 23238
Goldfish Swim School 9782 Gayton Road, Virginia 23238 View Map
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Parents
Jan 4, 2018
Jan 6, 2018
