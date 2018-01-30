FREE Family Swim and Ribbon Cutting at Goldfish Swim School

Goldfish Swim School 9782 Gayton Road, Virginia 23238

All are welcome at a FREE Ribbon Cutting and Family Swim Event on January 30, 2018 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Take a tour of the facility, snap a photo with Bubbles and enjoy a free family swim!

Goldfish Swim School 9782 Gayton Road, Virginia 23238
