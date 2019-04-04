FREE Documentary Screening: "Like"

LIKE is an IndieFlix Original documentary that explores the impact of social media on our lives. Technology is a tool. It’s here to stay and social platforms are a place to connect, share and care, but what’s really happening? Are we addicted? How do we stop? Where do we start? What do we need to know? By understanding the effects of technology and social media on the brain, on our lives and on our civilization, we can learn how to navigate it more safely together.

Join us for a screening of the film followed by a panel discussion with mental health professionals Dr. Clifford Sussman, Michelle Mullaley, and Erika Shilling.

This event is kid-friendly & attendance is free, but RSVP is required for each attendee. Register on Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/2VQqNA2 or contact cdyer@fusionacademy.com with questions.