Free Dance Open House

The Workhouse Arts Center is officially launching our very own Dance Program starting in February 2019! We are starting off with a FREE open house in building W-4 to celebrate with you!

Come see the Workhouse Arts Center's beautiful dance studios, meet the instructors, sample mini "taster classes"! Find out more about whats going to be offered in our dance program. Special offers will be announced. All ages from 2 y/o to Adult are welcome!

Some of the genres that we are offering:

Children:

-Tumbling

-Move with Me

-Creative Movement

-Ballet/Tap

-Hip Hop

Adult Classes:

-Ballet

-Modern

-Hip Hop

-Tap

-Hula

-Belly Dance

-Ballroom