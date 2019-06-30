Free Community Day

National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117

NSLM offers free admission the last Sunday of each month. Join us in August to see highlights from our permanent collection and temporary exhibitions! Exhibitions on view include: NSLMology: Science of Sporting Art (on view April 12 - September 15), Deconstructed: The NSLM Sporting Screen (on view April 12 - September 15), Canter & Crawl: The Glass Sculpture of Joan Danziger (on view May 17 - December 1).

National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117
