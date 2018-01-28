Contact: Aponi Brunson, Managing Director FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

804-837-9355

academy.music@hotmail.com

The Academy of Music presents a FREE Collage Concert and Open House

On Sunday, January 28th, 2018, the Academy of Music will host an Open House and present a Collage Concert at 1:30 pm at Seventh Street Christian Church, 4101 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23221. This is an event for the entire family and will feature the American Youth Harp Ensemble, the Chamber Music Institute, the Young Artist Program, Virginia Choristers and Academy of Music students.

For more information about the event of the Academy of Music visit www.richmondmusiclessons.com or call 804-837-9355.