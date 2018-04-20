Their progressive bluegrass sound has quickly turned this Grammy-nominated band into industry pioneers through their exploration of new sounds and concepts rooted in tradition. Performing on the mandolin, banjo, guitar, bass, and vocals, the band combines its collective musical mastery with traditional bluegrass. With an IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Associations) award and four nominations to their name, this “bluegrass/newgrass stew” of instrumental, vocal, and songwriting talent has inspired a massive shift in the bluegrass paradigm.
Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen
Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110
