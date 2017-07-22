So Frank Sinatra: A Cabaret Night at Bogati Winery

Bogati Winery 35246 Harry Byrd Hwy, Round Hill, Virginia 20141

Base ticket - $25 | Ticket w/ pasta dinner - $45 | Ticket w/ empanadas - $35 | Ticket w/ Charcuterie board - $41

Base ticket includes admission and seating only ... tickets do not include wine

Bogati Winery presents Cabaret Night - ‘So Frank Sinatra.’

Come experience all the magic & glamor of a Frank Sinatra concert brought to life!

Cabaret Night ‘So Frank Sinatra’ features Las Vegas tribute artist Peter Pavone. Peter is a Frank Sinatra Impersonator who sounds and looks like Frank. Peter was named 2014 Las Vegas Tribute Artist of the Year!

Get ready for an enchanted evening of music, food and wine with Ol' Blue Eyes himself, Frank Sinatra!

So, bring your Rat Pack for a fun-filled evening at the first event in Bogati’s Cabaret Night series

Bogati Winery 35246 Harry Byrd Hwy, Round Hill, Virginia 20141 View Map
540-931-5452
