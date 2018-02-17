Frank Gehry Exhibition Opening

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220

The Branch Museum’s inaugural exhibit returns to our galleries after fifteen years! On view in our galleries February 12 – April 14 will be over 100 images of the construction of Frank Gehry’s Walt Disney Concert Hall, photographed by Gil Garcetti. Opening event on February 17th from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm, free & no registration required.

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220
