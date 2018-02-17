The Branch Museum’s inaugural exhibit returns to our galleries after fifteen years! On view in our galleries February 12 – April 14 will be over 100 images of the construction of Frank Gehry’s Walt Disney Concert Hall, photographed by Gil Garcetti. Opening event on February 17th from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm, free & no registration required.
Frank Gehry Exhibition Opening
The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220
The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions, This & That
Jan 9, 2018
