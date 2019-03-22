Fourth Friday at Breaux Vineyards

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132

Come enjoy one of our favorite monthly events, Fourth Fridays! We always have great wine specials, delicious food to enjoy, as well as live musical from Indie Maykezo entertainment during our extended hours! Open until 9:00 PM.

Info

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, This & That
5406686299
