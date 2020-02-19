Four Hands Chef Dinner at Goodstone Inn & Restaurant

Join us on February 19th as four hands come together to create a masterful experience. We will have the pleasure of welcoming Netflix featured Executive Chef & Owner of Reverie, Johnny Spero, who will cook alongside our Executive Chef, Jan Van Haute. Reservations required and available via 540-687-3333.
