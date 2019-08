How did the “peculiar institution” grow into a system that enslaved nearly 4 million individuals in 1860? Examine the origins and expansion of American slavery and how it pushed the nation into war nearly 250 years after the first documented Africans arrived in Virginia.

FEATURING

Ed Ayers, Ph.D., University of Richmond and

Cassandra Newby-Alexander, Ph.D., Norfolk State University

Alphonso F. Saville, IV, Ph. D, Georgetown University

Cost:

$10 general admission, $8 for ACWM members