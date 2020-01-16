Foundry Series: Presidential Elections

The American Civil War Center at Historic Tredegar 500 Tredegar Street , Richmond, Virginia 23219

Presidential elections can polarize the electorate, especially when the candidates offer drastically different visions for the future.  What can we learn from elections of the Civil War Era?

Featuring: Mathew Pinsker, D.Phil, Dickinson College

History, Politics & Activism, Talks & Readings
