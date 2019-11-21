Foundry Series: Living in "Temporary" Shelters

During the Civil War, thousands of formerly enslaved African Americans lived in refugee camps set up by the U.S. Army, which was often ill-equipped to deal with the myriad of needs. How were the experiences of enslaved people seeking freedom similar to those of migrants living in "temporary" shelters today?

Featuring

Harriet Kuhr, Executive Director of International Rescue Committee

Amy Murrell Taylor, Ph.D., University of Kentucky

Amanda Prak, Founder of One Hundred Pounds of Hope and Khmer Rouge Survivor

Cost:

$10 general admission, $8 for ACWM members