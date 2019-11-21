Foundry Series: Living in "Temporary" Shelters

The American Civil War Center at Historic Tredegar 500 Tredegar Street , Richmond, Virginia 23219

During the Civil War, thousands of formerly enslaved African Americans lived in refugee camps set up by the U.S. Army, which was often ill-equipped to deal with the myriad of needs. How were the experiences of enslaved people seeking freedom similar to those of migrants living in "temporary" shelters today?

Harriet Kuhr, Executive Director of International Rescue Committee

Amy Murrell Taylor, Ph.D., University of Kentucky

Amanda Prak, Founder of One Hundred Pounds of Hope and Khmer Rouge Survivor

$10 general admission, $8 for ACWM members

The American Civil War Center at Historic Tredegar 500 Tredegar Street , Richmond, Virginia 23219
