Founding Frenemies: An Evening with Hamilton & Jefferson

Virginia Museum of History & Culture 428 North Boulevard , City of Richmond, Virginia 23220

Join the Virginia Museum of History & Culture for an evening of contentious conversation as Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson (Eben Kuhns and Steve Edenbo of The American Historical Theatre) debate key issues of the founding era.

Friday, October 18, 2019

6:00pm – 8:00pm

$30 – Non-Member

$20 – Member

Purchase tickets: tickets.virginiahistory.org

Tickets are required and will be available for purchase prior to the event and at the door if still available.

Following the program, stay for a light reception and be among the first to see “Founding Frenemies: Hamilton and the Virginians.”

History
804-342-9665
