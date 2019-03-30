Forum on Racial Understanding: Finding Stratford's Enslaved Stories

Join us on Saturday, March 30 for a free lecture and private tour focusing on the enslaved population at Stratford Hall in the 18th and 19th-centuries.

African American history at Stratford Hall began with the construction of the Great House in 1738. Enslaved Africans and African Americans helped build the house and the surrounding dependencies, farmed the crops, and worked in the house and on the shore transporting tobacco. Through exploring archival and archaeological data, Dr. Kelley Fanto Deetz, Director of Programming, Education, and Visitor Engagement at Stratford Hall, will showcase the stories of some of the enslaved laborers who helped build and maintain Stratford.

Following the lecture and discussion Dr. Deetz will lead a private tour of the Great House and surrounding historic area focusing on the enslaved.

Questions? Contact Jon Bachman at JBachman@StratfordHall.org or 804-493-1972.