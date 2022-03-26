ForKids 21st Annual Art Auction: Making Waves

On March 26th, 2022, the 21st Annual ForKids Art Auction, Making Waves, will roll into town like a high spring tide, raising more than $1 million to end family homelessness.

ForKids friends will gather in a magical ballroom beneath the sea for this beloved community fundraiser. Extravagantly costumed sea creatures will raise their paddles high to bid on priceless children’s art with titles like “Emotional Buildings” and “Voices in My Head.”

As the mist clears and the sea floor settles, this year’s rising tide will lift families and children out of poverty and homelessness right here in Southeastern Virginia.

We hope you will help us make waves of change in our community and join us for this event!