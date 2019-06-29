"Forgotten Soldier" Special Exhibition

Discover personal stories of enslaved and free African Americans who fought on both sides of the American Revolution and their contributions in establishing the nation in “Forgotten Soldier,” a special exhibition opening June 29, 2019, at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown. Through interactive experiences, artifact displays and compelling art displays, including a new contemporary work by nationally acclaimed artist Titus Kaphar, visitors will follow forgotten stories of soldiers who enlisted in the American cause for a free and independent nation or take up arms for British forces in hopes of obtaining their own freedom. The special exhibition is held in conjunction with the 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution, marking the 400th anniversary of the first recorded Africans in Virginia in 1619.

“Forgotten Soldier” is included with 2019 museum admission is $15.00 for adults, $7.50 for ages 6 through 12, and free for children under 6. A value-priced combination ticket to the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown and Jamestown Settlement is $26.00 for adults and $12.50 for ages 6-12. For more information about “Forgotten Soldier,” call (888) 593-4682 toll-free or (757) 253-4838.