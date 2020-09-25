Be part of Food for Others Tysons virtual 5K & Fun Run September 25-27th! Run (or walk) your 3.1 miles at your favorite spot with your family members, friends, or pets. Post your race photos on social media using the hashtag #Foodforothers5K. Prizes will be awarded for photos of the best race costume, most creative route, best pet photo, & more! All participants who register before September 10 will receive a t-shirt mailed to their home.

Your $30 registration fee will provide rice and beans to 25 families. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.