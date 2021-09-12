Join Food for Others for a morning of fun, fitness, and fighting hunger! You have the option to run with us in person at Tysons Corner Center or to sign up for the virtual race and complete your run/ walk anywhere you’d like. Although businesses are starting to reopen, there are still many families in our community who are struggling to recover financially from the early lockdowns of the pandemic. Food for Others is the largest provider of free groceries in Northern Virginia and we are serving over 3,000 households every week. Your $35 race registration fee provides rice and beans to 25 families.
Food for Others Tysons 5K & Fun Run
to
Tysons Corner Center 1961 Chain Bridge Rd, Tysons Corner, Virginia 22102
Charity & Fundraisers, Fitness, Health & Wellness
Apr 9, 2021Apr 18, 2021
Apr 10, 2021
