Food Insecurity in Northern Virginia

ONLINE ZOOM EVENT

Lifetime Learning Institute (LLI/NOVA) Free Forum

Hear Charles Meng, CEO of AFAC,( Arlington Food Assistant Center) talk about food insecurity in NOVA, it’s root causes, extent and what the Arlington Food Assistance Center is doing to alleviate long term food insecurity in Arlington County and nearby jurisdictions. The presentation will also provide an overview of the Food Bank/ Food Pantry in the nation and in NOVA.

All are welcome but must register by October 4 at noon at https://llinova.org/

