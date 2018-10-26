On Fly in the Salt: Tour & Talk

This highly-anticipated exhibition's focus is on salt water fly fishing as a sport, art form, craft, and industry. Join NSLM in clebrating the show's opening with a reception and talk with special guest Walter Matia, Trustee of the American Museum of Fly Fishing. Reception and Exhibition Viewing 6pm | Talk 7 pm

$10 admission, free to NSLM members. RSVP to Anne Marie Paquette, the Clarice & Robert H. Smith Educator, 540 687 6542 x25, APaquette@NationalSporting.org

About the exhibition: Visitors will enjoy tracing the history of saltwater fly fishing through displays of evolving tackle, ranging from fascinating home improvements on early equipment to the incredibly efficient gear of today that allow saltwater anglers to successfully target fish in ways that were inconceivable not long ago. Displays will also include a remarkable photographic record from the earliest days of the sport.