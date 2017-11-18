Flute Ensemble

Goodson Chapel - Recital Hall 1400 L.P. Hill Drive, Virginia 22601

Flute Ensemble

Saturday, November 18 / Under the direction of Professor of Flute Jonathan Snowden, members from the Flute Studio presents their fall concert. Visit www.conservatoryperforms.org for more information. FREE

Goodson Chapel - Recital Hall 1400 L.P. Hill Drive, Virginia 22601
Concerts & Live Music
