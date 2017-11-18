Flute Ensemble
Saturday, November 18 / Under the direction of Professor of Flute Jonathan Snowden, members from the Flute Studio presents their fall concert. Visit www.conservatoryperforms.org for more information. FREE
Goodson Chapel - Recital Hall 1400 L.P. Hill Drive, Virginia 22601
Flute Ensemble
Saturday, November 18 / Under the direction of Professor of Flute Jonathan Snowden, members from the Flute Studio presents their fall concert. Visit www.conservatoryperforms.org for more information. FREE
Nov 8, 2017
Tennessee's Bluff City is eager to try new things. more
Great bikes and the people who love them. more
Editors' picks for 24 scenic hours away from it all. more
© 2016 Cape Fear Publishing Co. Inc.