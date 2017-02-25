After selling out last year, Floyd Mardi Gras returns even bigger this year, with two stages, six live acts, a DJ, dance acts, an exclusive dinner, plus all the usual prizes, wild costumes, drink specials, auction, crowning, and the usual profusion of festivities that have made this FUNdraiser for Blue Mountain School such a jewel in Floyd’s party crown.

Music & Dance: After tearing the house down last year with three sensational hours of soul, funk, blues, and rock, Sol Roots & Lagniappe return with even more special guests than last year. Opening for them on the main stage are Jam Sandwich with their unique blend of music and mayhem, and Badunkafunk, who warmed the crowd up so well last year we simply had to invite them back. On the acoustic stage, in the WinterSun Store, will be the angelic Maggie Blankenship, Flirting with Chemicals (Barb Gillespie and Jeff Liverman) with their influences from the great creative consciousness, and John (The Maestro) Wilson with Johnny Sutherland knocking out acoustic guitar, folk, and blues. DJ Rahbee rounds out the night with a funkin’ dance party into the wee hours. We also have more dance than ever before, with performances from Katie Wells Dance, Leia Jones, and Gyroscopic. And we’re introducing comedy for the first time, as Benjie Saunders joins us direct from Richmond! MC Scott Smith returns too, loaded with his charismatic irreverence.

Dinner & Auction: This year Dogtown are putting on an exclusive Mardi Gras-themed dinner prior to the show in the WinterSun Store. Get your tickets through Blue Mountain School. Surrounding the dinner guests will be the very best local goods and services masquerading as the night’s silent auction items (each with a Buy Now price), which will be available for public bidding once the dinner is over.

Other fun stuff: Floyd Mardi Gras, as always, is filled with fun, festive treats. These include:

• Prizes, prizes, prizes! Mickey G’s is again offering Chef’s Choice for Two for the best costume, and plenty of other prizes will be announced through the night. We also have grab bags in the auction room–surprise yourself for just a few bucks!

• Blackjack returns in the auction room, for anyone wanting a bit of a flutter.

• Michael Keyes’ Photo Booth was a huge hit last year, so come again and get your Mardi Gras get-up photographed by a professional!

• The Crowning of Floyd’s Mardi Gras King and Queen. Who will the honors be bestowed upon this year? Nobody knows until the night itself!

• Mardi Gras-themed food, drink specials from Foggy Ridge Cider and Chaos Mountain Brewing, free Buffalo Mountain Kombucha for designated drivers, and much, much, more!

• The Kiddy Gras Pajama Party returns at the June Bug Center, so your kids can party while you do.

Floyd Mardi Gras is an 18+ event.