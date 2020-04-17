Springtime Along the Blue Ridge Parkway

Floyd Herb & Plant Festival

Floyd, Virginia (April 17-19, 2020) - Join us as the Blue Ridge Parkway comes into bloom in Floyd, Va. for the Herb & Plant Festival, a weekend of celebrating plants, gardening, community, and our connections to the natural world around us.

The weekend will kick off Friday, at 5pm, with our special guest, Doug Elliott sharing Stories, Songs and Lore Celebrating the Natural World and Useful Wild Plants. The evening will include a pop up dinner; reservations are required.

Saturday, the grounds of Chantilly Farm will be filled with a wonderful selection of locally grown plants of all types - herbs, perennials, annuals, native plants, vegetable starts, house plants, plus garden supplies & accessories. In addition our Village Flower Market will feature over 60 vendors with unique herbal and natural products, artisan crafts, healing arts and more beginning at 9:30 am.

Our featured teachers Doug Elliott and CoreyPine Shane will be offering plant walks in both the morning and afternoon; among the other free workshops, classes and demonstrations taking place throughout the day. Enjoy family fun and exploration; the day will include a forest garden demo, a youth art exhibit, wagon parade / decorating contest and a Youth Village,

There’s always something yummy to eat in Floyd. At the Herb & Plant Festival there will be foraged food samplings, farm to table meals, baked goods and the artisan food trucks will be on site.

Join us in the Tea Lounge, brought to Floyd Herb Fest by Spiral Roots Sanctuary, the lounge will be open Friday through Sunday and offers a space to connect with community while sipping a cup of locally grown tea.

Come for the day or stay for the weekend. Floyd Herb Fest offers a whole weekend experience with events such as the Saturday evening ‘Sacred Earth Fire Circle’ Sunday ‘Sunrise Yoga’, sound healing and healers huts. Other immersions being offered Sunday, include Mushroom Log Inoculation with Michael Akers, Growing and Propagating Wild Ginseng with Chester Crain and Wild Food Foraging with Mel Kasting and a peek inside the Appalachian Apothecary with Micheal Burton. For the young ones, the youth village will be open until 1 pm Sunday.

Camping at Chantilly Farm is open to the public with primitive and premium sites available, including RV sites.

Sponsored by Frontier Coop, Red Moon Herbs, Seven Springs Farm, Sacred Plant Traditions, Sister of Mother Earth, I-Tal Acres, Elderberry Herbals and HERBalachia the Floyd Herb & Plant Fest is open to the public and FREE for the whole family.

Visit our website to find out more. www.FloydHerbFest.com

Interested 2020 vendors; spaces are limited! Visit our website to for our application. Or email Laurie at FloydHerbFest@gmail.com

###