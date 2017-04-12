Flower Arranging Inspiration

Dust the cobwebs off your decorating ideas for parties with this decorating and gardening workshop at Stratford Hall. In the morning, Northern Neck of Virginia interior designer and gardener extraordinaire, Poohdie Miller, will demonstrate her choices for flowers to complement all types of decors.

In the afternoon join Stratford Hall’s Georgia Director and Garden Club of America judge, Kathy Hendricks, as she and Miller show and discuss creations for special events like weddings, holidays and large parties.

After lunch, the speakers will offer to a limited number of registrants a special opportunity to sharpen their skills in a two-hour hands-on workshop. Participants need to bring two vases and clippers. All flowers and materials will be provided. Both beginner and advanced arrangers are welcomed.

Schedule:

9:30 a.m. – Brief welcome and introduction by Stratford Hall President John Bacon and Honorary Director Carol Price

9:35 a.m. – 10:35 a.m. Lecture and Demonstration by Poohdie Miller and Kathy Hendricks

10:35 – 11:00 Break with refreshments

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon Lecture and demonstration by Kathy Hendricks

12:00 noon – 1:00 p.m. Lunch on your own (Stratford Hall Dining Room will be open, or you can bring a picnic lunch)

1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Hands-on workshop (limited to 20)

Cost:

Morning lectures and demonstrations $45.00 (9:30 a.m. to noon)

Afternoon hands-on workshop (limited to 20 people) $80.00 (1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

All-day program, including morning lectures, demonstrations and afternoon workshop $115.00 (9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) Lunch not included.

Pre-registration is required by April 7, 2017.

To register contact: Jon Bachman at 804-493-1972 or Jbachman@stratfordhall.org