Flor de Toloache

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Category A $45 | Category B $35 | Category C $20

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under, 20%-30% subscription discounts available

Latin Grammy-winning, New York-based all-female ensemble Flor de Toloache continues to win the hearts of both progressive and traditional mariachi music fans alike through its distinct artistic vision and sophisticated, enlightened interpretation of traditional mariachi instruments. As the toloache flower is used as a legendary love potion in Mexico, the ladies of Flor de Toloache cast a spell over their audiences with soaring vocals and physical elegance.

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
