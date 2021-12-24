FloodZone: Photographs by Anastasia Samoylova

FloodZone is Miami-based artist Anastasia Samoylova’s photographic account of the effects of sea-level rise and climate change along South Florida’s receding shoreline. Her images consciously develop a visual inventory of life in a sinking ecosystem, exposing the signs of unease and trepidation that pepper the flooding landscape. With her lens focused on the small but telling symptoms of destruction and decay, Samoylova blurs the lines between paradise and catastrophe in her probing analysis of a climate in crisis.

