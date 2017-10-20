Flip FabriQue: “Catch Me!”

to Google Calendar - Flip FabriQue: “Catch Me!” - 2017-10-20 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Flip FabriQue: “Catch Me!” - 2017-10-20 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Flip FabriQue: “Catch Me!” - 2017-10-20 19:30:00 iCalendar - Flip FabriQue: “Catch Me!” - 2017-10-20 19:30:00

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Movement, strength, and gravity-defying athleticism are bound together by the deep friendships of the performers in Flip FabriQue. The company was created in 2011 by six graduates of Quebec City Circus School, who performed with esteemed companies around the world, such as Cirque du Soleil and Cirque Éloize. Their collaborative approach spotlights each performer’s qualities and strengths to create pure magic on stage. “Catch Me!” combines spectacular acrobatics, a one-of-a-kind trampowall, and humor in an evening of spellbinding fun. Leave your troubles behind and settle into an astonishing, lively show that will leave you smiling from ear to ear.

Info

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map

Theater & Dance

Visit Event Website

5402315300

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Flip FabriQue: “Catch Me!” - 2017-10-20 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Flip FabriQue: “Catch Me!” - 2017-10-20 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Flip FabriQue: “Catch Me!” - 2017-10-20 19:30:00 iCalendar - Flip FabriQue: “Catch Me!” - 2017-10-20 19:30:00

Full Throttle Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular