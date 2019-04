Please join us for an afternoon of great food and incredible wines at the 1st Annual Flights for Savannah, featuring Brian Vander Ark, lead singer of The Verve Pipe.

Tour the wine production barn, sample flights of wine, and enjoy delectable hors d’oeuvres, as we raise money for a great cause! Ticket price includes wine tastings, hors d’oeuvres, and a commemorative wine glass to keep as a souvenir. PLUS there will be a silent auction and raffle, with a chance to win amazing prizes.