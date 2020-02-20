Flights for Food

to Google Calendar - Flights for Food - 2020-02-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Flights for Food - 2020-02-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Flights for Food - 2020-02-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - Flights for Food - 2020-02-20 19:00:00

Old Town Hall 3999 University Drive, Virginia 22030

Food for Others is hosting its second annual Flights for Food beer, wine and whiskey tasting at historic Old Town Hall in Fairfax on February 20, 2020.

This highly anticipated event will include samplings of beer, wine and whiskey provided by local vendors like Caboose Brewing Company.

Flights for Food will feature a silent auction, appetizer tastings provided by local food vendors, as well as a full-course dinner.

Guests will listen and dance to live music performed by local rock band, Big Tow.

All proceeds benefit Food for Others, a local nonprofit organization which is the largest provider of free groceries to more than 50,000 hungry people in Northern Virginia every year.

Info

Old Town Hall 3999 University Drive, Virginia 22030 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event
703-207-9173
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Flights for Food - 2020-02-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Flights for Food - 2020-02-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Flights for Food - 2020-02-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - Flights for Food - 2020-02-20 19:00:00
Cheer the New Year

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular