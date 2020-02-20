Food for Others is hosting its second annual Flights for Food beer, wine and whiskey tasting at historic Old Town Hall in Fairfax on February 20, 2020.

This highly anticipated event will include samplings of beer, wine and whiskey provided by local vendors like Caboose Brewing Company.

Flights for Food will feature a silent auction, appetizer tastings provided by local food vendors, as well as a full-course dinner.

Guests will listen and dance to live music performed by local rock band, Big Tow.

All proceeds benefit Food for Others, a local nonprofit organization which is the largest provider of free groceries to more than 50,000 hungry people in Northern Virginia every year.