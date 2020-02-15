FLEX AVE.

to Google Calendar - FLEX AVE. - 2020-02-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - FLEX AVE. - 2020-02-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - FLEX AVE. - 2020-02-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - FLEX AVE. - 2020-02-15 19:30:00

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

$35 general admission

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under, 20%-30% subscription discounts available

Featuring group choreography and solo improvisational works set to a continuous mix of reggae, hip-hop, and pop music, FLEX AVE. brings 10 dancers and a DJ that represent the best of the high-energy Flexn dance culture. Flexn was developed from various Jamaican street dance styles into a distinct art form that has been embraced by the pop mainstream. For example, Beyonce’s recent Coachella performance featured several FLEXN alums.

Info

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map
Dance, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - FLEX AVE. - 2020-02-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - FLEX AVE. - 2020-02-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - FLEX AVE. - 2020-02-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - FLEX AVE. - 2020-02-15 19:30:00
See What's Inside

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular