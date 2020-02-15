$35 general admission

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under, 20%-30% subscription discounts available

Featuring group choreography and solo improvisational works set to a continuous mix of reggae, hip-hop, and pop music, FLEX AVE. brings 10 dancers and a DJ that represent the best of the high-energy Flexn dance culture. Flexn was developed from various Jamaican street dance styles into a distinct art form that has been embraced by the pop mainstream. For example, Beyonce’s recent Coachella performance featured several FLEXN alums.