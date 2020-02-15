FLEX AVE.: Post-Performance Q&A Session

Google Calendar - FLEX AVE.: Post-Performance Q&A Session - 2020-02-15 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - FLEX AVE.: Post-Performance Q&A Session - 2020-02-15 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - FLEX AVE.: Post-Performance Q&A Session - 2020-02-15 21:00:00 iCalendar - FLEX AVE.: Post-Performance Q&A Session - 2020-02-15 21:00:00

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

What are the roots of Flexn as a dance style? Just how many degrees of separation are there from the FLEX AVE. dancers to Beyoncé? How do they move that way? After a stunning performance at the Moss Arts Center, don’t miss your chance to chat with members of FLEX AVE. during this open discussion.

Info

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map
Dance, Theater & Dance, Workshops
5402315300
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - FLEX AVE.: Post-Performance Q&A Session - 2020-02-15 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - FLEX AVE.: Post-Performance Q&A Session - 2020-02-15 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - FLEX AVE.: Post-Performance Q&A Session - 2020-02-15 21:00:00 iCalendar - FLEX AVE.: Post-Performance Q&A Session - 2020-02-15 21:00:00
Celebrate The Life

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular