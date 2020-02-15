FLEX AVE.: Post-Performance Q&A Session

What are the roots of Flexn as a dance style? Just how many degrees of separation are there from the FLEX AVE. dancers to Beyoncé? How do they move that way? After a stunning performance at the Moss Arts Center, don’t miss your chance to chat with members of FLEX AVE. during this open discussion.
