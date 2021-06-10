Reynolds Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of Fleeting Light, an exhibition of Alex Nyerges’ photographs and the inaugural solo exhibition at our 401 Libbie gallery. The show will benefit the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, with the proceeds used to support the photography curatorial efforts through a paid fellowship at the museum. As Director and CEO of the VMFA, Nyerges has led the museum for over 15 years and is an established photographer, curator, and author. Fleeting Light is the Richmond artist’s premiere solo exhibition with the gallery and opens on Thursday, June 10 with a reception for the artist from 5 – 7pm. The show will be on view at 401 Libbie Avenue through July 23, 2021.