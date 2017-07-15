Do you have the FEVER for the FLAVOR? Foodies and craft beer heads unite! Hunt Club Farm is hosting the second annual Flavor, July 15 from 5 to 9 p.m. This exclusive evening of craft beer and coastal cuisine features UNLIMITED samples of 44 different craft beers and 44 unique gourmet dishes, all custom-paired to delight the senses. Guests will also enjoy live music and a silent auction featuring specialty items and gift certificates. All-inclusive tickets are $39 in advance, and $50 at the door. A limited number of VIP tables for 10 guests are available for $750. VIPs are treated to banquet seating and signature sample glasses, as well as sampling growlers and specialty hors d’oeuvre platters at their table. All proceeds benefit the Princess Anne Hunt Club Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that funds scholarships and agriculturally-based education programs. For more information, call 757-427-9520. http://www.huntclubfarm.com/event/flavor-a-culinary-collaboration-of-beer-food/